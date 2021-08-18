Hundreds pay their respects to Chicago Police Officer Ella French

Mourners lined up Wednesday to say goodbye to fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

The 29-year-old's visitation was held at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel along 77th and Western on the Southwest Side.

It was a somber day in Chicago, as several hundred police officers — city and statewide — filled into the church to pay their last respects to Officer French.

People started lining up shortly after noon. Many people held hands, consoled one another and brought flowers.

Chicago Police Department Chaplain Father Dan Brandt would be giving the homily.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will deliver the homily at the funeral Mass on Thursday.

Officer French was 29-years-old and served just three years on the force. She was currently assigned to the department’s Community Safety Team.

French and her partner were shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood on August 7. French died immediately after. Her partner remains hospitalized in critical condition. Two brother have been charged in the shooting.

A third man accused of acting as a straw purchaser to buy the gun that was used to kill French faces federal gun charges.

FOX 32 spoke to a retired officer who came to pay her respects. She said now more than ever, Chicago must become more unified.

"My hope is that we in the city of Chicago can come together as one. Stop the violence, first and foremost. And work together as one. And with this division, it breaks my heart. Because I believe the very first thing a police officer does when they take that oath is they want to help. They want to make a difference," she said.

The visitation goes until 9 p.m. French’s funeral will be held Thursday, also at St. Rita’s, beginning at 10 a.m.