Hundreds rally in Milwaukee during RNC

The Coalition to March on the RNC drew hundreds of people to downtown Milwaukee on Monday, with participants voicing concerns on a range of issues including Palestine, Green Party initiatives, LGBTQ rights, and women's and immigrant rights.

"I anticipate more of the same, which is lies, manipulation, and division. More of the same, that's his script," one demonstrator said about former President Donald Trump.

The Republican National Convention is set to welcome 50,000 guests to Brew City. Trump supporters eagerly awaited his Thursday address, which has reportedly been reworked to emphasize unity.

Security plans, coordinated with local and federal law enforcement, have been in development for 18 months. Outside the convention grounds, vehicles were thoroughly searched, and thousands of officers were stationed on foot, bike, and in boats.

In light of Saturday's attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally, RNC attendees expressed feeling secure with the heightened security measures in place.