Flash Flood Warning
from MON 9:03 PM CDT until TUE 12:15 AM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:35 PM CDT until TUE 12:30 AM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:08 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Porter County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 9:29 PM CDT until TUE 12:30 AM CDT, DuPage County, Cook County, Will County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Flood Advisory
from MON 8:30 PM CDT until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Flood Advisory
from MON 9:08 PM CDT until TUE 12:15 AM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, La Salle County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Kane County, McHenry County, Lake County
River Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County

Hundreds rally in Milwaukee during RNC

By
Published  July 15, 2024 10:32pm CDT
Wisconsin
FOX 32 Chicago

Trump VP pick JD Vance appears on RNC floor as protests occur outside

Donald Trump has chosen Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate.

MILWAUKEE - The Coalition to March on the RNC drew hundreds of people to downtown Milwaukee on Monday, with participants voicing concerns on a range of issues including Palestine, Green Party initiatives, LGBTQ rights, and women's and immigrant rights.

"I anticipate more of the same, which is lies, manipulation, and division. More of the same, that's his script," one demonstrator said about former President Donald Trump.

The Republican National Convention is set to welcome 50,000 guests to Brew City. Trump supporters eagerly awaited his Thursday address, which has reportedly been reworked to emphasize unity.

Protesters take to the streets near RNC in Milwaukee

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the Republican National Convention Monday afternoon as Trump officially secured the GOP presidential nominee.

Security plans, coordinated with local and federal law enforcement, have been in development for 18 months. Outside the convention grounds, vehicles were thoroughly searched, and thousands of officers were stationed on foot, bike, and in boats.

In light of Saturday's attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally, RNC attendees expressed feeling secure with the heightened security measures in place.