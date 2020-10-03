Hundreds show up to support Taylor and Blake families, push for voter turnout

Hundreds of people held a peaceful march in Evanston on Saturday to show support for the families of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot dead by Louisville police in March. Blake was shot and wounded by Kenosha police this summer.

The marchers also came to push for high voter turnout.

"We're not going to give up with massive registration," said Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. "We're going to vote with pain and passion."

Rep. Jan Schakowsky talked about Blake's ties to the Evanston area, and marchers met at a senior center named for Blake's grandfather years ago.

"Jacob went to junior high school right down the street from me, and now he's laying in a bed, the victim of police violence," Schakowsky said.

"Thank God that he's here, that he will be able to tell his testimony," said Taylor's aunt, Blanka Austin. "Just know that he's part of us now too, and my family is ready to go to the end of the world with you."

"This is bigger than white and black," said Blake's sister, Letetra Widman. "The one percent want to keep us divided, to keep us weak, distracted. We are here to wake you up."

Blake's father also attended the march.

