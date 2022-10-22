Hunter finds human skeletal remains in marsh in Lake County, Indiana

A hunter found part of a human skeleton in a marsh in Lake County, Indiana on Saturday.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the hunter found a bone protruding from a piece of clothing while searching for a duck near Cline Avenue and River Drive in the Griffith area around 7 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

911 was called, and Indiana Conservation officers, along with officers from the Griffith Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Office responded.

The Indiana DNR said the remains were confirmed to be human and recovered.

The identify of the person is under investigation.



