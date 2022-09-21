Hurricane Fiona heading towards Bermuda; life-threatening swells expected to reach US East Coast

Hurricane Fiona is slowly pulling away from the Turks and Caicos but not before producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds on the islands in the southwest Atlantic. Fiona became the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season Wednesday and the already-deadly storm is forecast to intensify even more as it tracks toward Bermuda.

Fiona has been steadily strengthening and could reach Category 4 intensity by late Wednesday as it eyes Bermuda later this week.

Even with Hurricane Fiona pulling farther away from the Caribbean, its outer bands will continue to produce heavy rain over isolated portions of the Dominican Republic. The FOX Forecast Center warns that these rains could produce additional localized life-threatening flash flooding.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

Fiona made two landfalls as a Category 1 hurricane, the first one Sunday afternoon along the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico and the second one early Monday morning in the eastern Dominican Republic.

In Puerto Rico, the city of Ponce clocked a 103-mph wind gust, while in the Dominican Republic, a gust of 98 mph was recorded in Samana at El Catey International Airport. The high winds plunged all of Puerto Rico into a blackout on Sunday as catastrophic flooding unfolded across the U.S. territory.

HURRICANE FIONA LEAVES TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION ACROSS PUERTO RICO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Hurricane Fiona made its first landfall in southwestern Puerto Rico on Sunday, Sept. 18, followed by a second landfall in the eastern Dominican Republic on Monday, Sept. 19. (FOX Weather)

Where is Hurricane Fiona?

As of Wednesday morning, Fiona was a Category 3 hurricane centered more than 100 miles north-northeast of North Caicos Island and less than 700 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. It was moving north at 8 mph.

Any hurricane that is rated Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is defined as a major hurricane .

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE? TROPICAL DEPRESSION VS. TROPICAL STORM VS. HURRICANE

Tracking Hurricane Fiona.(FOX Weather)

Where are watches and warnings in effect?

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the island of Bermuda.

A Tropical Storm Watch means winds sustained of 39 to 73 mph are possible within the storm watch area, generally within 48 hours. These strong winds are likely accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding and/or river flooding.

WHAT TO DO WHEN HURRICANE OR TROPICAL STORM WATCHES AND WARNINGS ARE ISSUED FOR YOUR TOWN

The projected path and intensity of Hurricane Fiona.(FOX Weather)

What is the forecast for Hurricane Fiona?

According to the FOX Forecast Center , the center of Hurricane Fiona could approach Bermuda late Thursday or early Friday.

Hurricane Fiona will continue to strengthen over the next couple of days and is now forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane by late Wednesday.

Fiona is expected to continue northward beyond its close brush with Bermuda and threaten the Canadian Maritimes over the weekend.

Forecast models show the system could remain a formidable storm system despite moving over colder waters. The NHC warns hurricane-force winds, significant storm surge and heavy rainfall will be possible this weekend.

Tracking Fiona: Forecast Models(FOX Weather)

Impacts to U.S. East Coast

Even though Hurricane Fiona will stay hundreds of miles east of the lower 48 its indirect impacts will be felt along beaches from Florida to Maine.

Swells from the Category 3 hurricane are expected to arrive at some beaches by Wednesday and intensify through the end of the workweek.

The rough waters will increase the risk of life-threatening rip currents along beaches, and lifeguards caution less skilled swimmers to never venture into the rough waters.

WATER FROM HURRICANES, TROPICAL STORMS KILLS MORE IN U.S. THAN WIND

Tracking Hurricane Fiona(FOX Weather)

ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON REACHES CLIMATOLOGICAL PEAK SEPT. 10

Two other systems are also being tracked in the Atlantic right now: Tropical Storm Gastin , and Invest 98L , which could become the next tropical depression and possibly Tropical Storm Hermine in the coming days.

An overview of the tropics in the Atlantic Basin.(FOX Weather)







