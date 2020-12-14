Husband and wife who taught in Grand Prairie ISD die of COVID-19

article

A married couple who taught in the Grand Prairie Independent School District both died because of COVID-19.

Family members confirmed Paul and Rose Mary Blackwell's deaths to FOX 4. The couple’s son said they had been in the hospital for some time and both passed away on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that we report the passing of two GPISD staff members after a courageous battle with COVID-19," Grand Prairie ISD said in a statement.

"Rose Mary and Paul will be greatly missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family, friends, co-workers, and students both current and former."

Paul Blackwell taught PE and coached seventh-grade boys’ basketball at Fannin Middle School. Before that, he taught at the Young Men's Leadership Academy at Kennedy Middle School.

His wife, Rose Mary Blackwell, was the longest-tenured teacher at the Travis World Language Academy. She taught there for more than 20 years and was a bilingual second-grade teacher.

COVID-19 has been tough for the Blackwell family. Several other relatives who are battling the virus are also very sick, their son said.