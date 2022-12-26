Hyundais reported stolen from this South Side neighborhood

Chicago police are warning residents after several Hyundais were stolen off the street from a neighborhood on the city's South Side.

In each incident, the victim parked their Hyundai cars on a Woodlawn street and returned later to find them missing, according to a CPD community alert.

The vehicles were stolen at the following times and locations:

Between Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:00 P.M. and Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Kenwood Avenue

At midnight on Dec. 21 in the 6400 block of South Kenwood Avenue

At 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 in the 6300 block of South Kenwood Avenue

At 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the 6400 block of South Ellis Avenue

Anyone with information on the vehicle thefts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.