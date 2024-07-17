I-55 reopens near Channahon after EF-2 tornado ripped through area causing damage, traffic crash

Interstate 55 reopened near Channahon Thursday morning following its closure earlier this week due to storm damage.

The interstate reopened in both directions around 6 a.m. days after the roadway was impacted by severe weather.

At about 9:22 p.m. on Monday, ISP responded to I-55 near Arsenal Road for a call about a light pole down and significant damage. When troopers arrived, they discovered five vehicles involved in a crash. Two people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

At that time, ISP closed the interstate in both directions between U.S. 6 and River Road.

It was determined that a tornado began at the Illinois River on the west side of the McKinley Woods subdivision. Most of the damage from this EF-2 tornado occurred as it crossed I-55. ComEd said a tower nearby was damaged, affecting three transmission lines and two distribution circuits.

Approximately 440,000 customers lost power initially. By Wednesday, nearly 350,000 customers had their power restored, achieving an approximately 80 percent restoration rate.

Major David Keltner of the Illinois State Police said he is grateful that more damage wasn't done.

"This situation could've been a lot worse given the circumstances and, as we all saw the weather conditions for almost two days that we were associated with it, and we are just very thankful that no serious injuries took place or no deaths took place from these incidents," said Major Keltner.