I-55 crash leaves 2 people injured in Bolingbrook

By Will Hager
Published  July 9, 2025 7:30am CDT
Bolingbrook
The Brief

    • Two people were hospitalized after a crash on southbound I-55 near Joliet Road early Wednesday morning.
    • The crash closed lanes on the Stevenson Expressway for about two hours before reopening.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. - Two people were injured in a crash on the Stevenson Expressway on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. between two vehicles in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Joliet Road in Bolingbrook, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-55 were closed for cleanup for two hours and reopened around 7:15 a.m. 

What we don't know:

Police have not said how the crash unfolded or the extent of the injuries of the people involved.

No further information was immediately available.

The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.

