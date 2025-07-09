I-55 crash leaves 2 people injured in Bolingbrook
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. - Two people were injured in a crash on the Stevenson Expressway on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. between two vehicles in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Joliet Road in Bolingbrook, according to Illinois State Police.
Two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries.
The southbound lanes of I-55 were closed for cleanup for two hours and reopened around 7:15 a.m.
What we don't know:
Police have not said how the crash unfolded or the extent of the injuries of the people involved.
No further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.