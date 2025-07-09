I-55 crash leaves 2 people injured in Bolingbrook

The Brief Two people were hospitalized after a crash on southbound I-55 near Joliet Road early Wednesday morning. The crash closed lanes on the Stevenson Expressway for about two hours before reopening.



What we know:

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. between two vehicles in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Joliet Road in Bolingbrook, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-55 were closed for cleanup for two hours and reopened around 7:15 a.m.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how the crash unfolded or the extent of the injuries of the people involved.

No further information was immediately available.