I-55 shooting: Man charged in 2024 expressway murder of USPS worker

article

The Brief A suburban Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly expressway shooting on I-55 last year. Angel Reyes is accused of fatally shooting 41-year-old Damian Dunning on March 3, 2024, before Dunning’s car crashed near Lake Shore Drive. Reyes was arrested in February after fleeing a traffic stop, during which police recovered an AK-47.



A suburban Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with an expressway shooting involving a USPS worker last year on Interstate 55.

The backstory:

Angel Reyes allegedly shot and killed a man around 10:16 p.m. on March 3, 2024, in the northbound lanes of I-55.

Damian Dunning, 41, was found with a gunshot wound inside a crashed car on I-55 near Lake Shore Drive. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Illinois State Police. Dunning worked for the United States Postal Service, according to police.

On Feb. 7, Illinois State Police tried to pull over a car that Reyes was riding in but the vehicle fled the traffic stop. After a chase, the vehicle stopped and Reyes tried to run away before being taken into custody.

Police recovered an AK-47 from the vehicle. Reyes, of Lyons, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID and resisting arrest.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant was obtained for Reyes and he was taken into custody. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.