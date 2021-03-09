I-57 closed at 99th Street for crash; 3 injuries reported

Three people were hurt, two seriously, in a crash that shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 57 Tuesday near 111th Street.

The driver of a southbound Hyundai SUV lost control at 10:50 a.m. and crashed into a dump truck stopped on the right shoulder with a flat tire, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.

Two people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and one to University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said. Two of them had life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The driver of the dump truck was uninjured, state police said.

All lanes of traffic on southbound I-57 have been closed at 99th Street.