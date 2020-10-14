I-57 crash kills Chicago man in Oak Forest

A South Side man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on I-57 in southwest suburban Oak Forest.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 11:20 p.m. on southbound I-57 near Cicero Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Roosevelt M. Logan, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

Another person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

All southbound lanes were closed for investigation and traffic was diverted from the expressway at 167th Street until 5:10 a.m., state police said.