Man rescued after clinging to I-57 structure following crash, police pursuit

A man attempting to flee from police had to be rescued late Wednesday night after he was found clinging to the side of a structure along Interstate 57 in Dixmoor.

The backstory:

The incident unfolded around 9:09 p.m. when Illinois State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet sedan that had struck a concrete barrier on southbound I-57, just north of Thornton Road in Cook County.

Authorities said the driver fled the scene on foot and somehow ended up hanging onto the side of an overhead structure. He remained there for several hours before emergency crews, including a Chicago police helicopter team, were able to safely rescue him.

The man was transported to an area hospital with injuries. Southbound lanes of I-57 were temporarily shut down during the rescue operation.

Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation, while the Posen Police Department is investigating the events leading up to the crash.