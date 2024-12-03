I-57 rollover crash stalls outbound traffic
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A rollover crash on Interstate 57 shut down all outbound traffic Tuesday morning in Cook County.
The crash happened between two vehicles around 5:15 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-57 south of 127th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
Injuries were reported in the crash but no details were provided.
All outbound lanes of I-57 were closed from 127th Street to Sibley Boulevard.
Drivers are advised to use the Bishop Ford Expressway if they want to travel southbound and head towards I-80/I-94 instead of using I-57.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.