I-57 rollover crash stalls outbound traffic

A rollover crash on Interstate 57 shut down all outbound traffic Tuesday morning in Cook County.

The crash happened between two vehicles around 5:15 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-57 south of 127th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Injuries were reported in the crash but no details were provided.

All outbound lanes of I-57 were closed from 127th Street to Sibley Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to use the Bishop Ford Expressway if they want to travel southbound and head towards I-80/I-94 instead of using I-57.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.