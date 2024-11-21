Pair of I-65 crashes stall traffic in NW Indiana

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  November 21, 2024 7:27am CST
Crown Point
CROWN POINT, Ind. - Two crashes near the same exit on Interstate 65 backed up traffic for miles Thursday morning in northwest Indiana.

The first crash happened around 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65, involving two semis and two cars near the Crown Point exit, according to Indiana State Police. 

Minor injuries were reported and police said the aftermath would require extensive cleanup.

Less than two hours later, another semi crashed in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the same exit at mile marker #247. 

State police said a Hazmat was dispatched to the scene for a fuel tank spill. The semi was hauling 30,000 lbs of paper rolls at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

The crash scene in the northbound lanes of I-65 has since been cleared.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.