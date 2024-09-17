Saint Xavier football player among 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Tinley Park

The Brief Two New Lenox men, including St. Xavier football player Mason Santiago, died in a crash on I-80 after their SUV rear-ended a semi-truck. The crash occurred early Sunday, and both men were pronounced dead at the scene. A GoFundMe for the other victim, Tyler Koscinski, has raised over $23,000.



A crash on Interstate 80 in Tinley Park on Sunday resulted in the deaths of two New Lenox men, one of whom was a football player at St. Xavier University.

The crash happened between an SUV and a semi truck around 4:22 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 between La Grange Road and Harlem Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The SUV rear-ended the back of the semi and became lodged underneath the trailer, police said. The driver of the SUV and the passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as 19-year-old Mason Santiago and 20-year-old Tyler Koscinski, respectively, police said.

Santiago was a sophomore student-athlete at Saint Xavier University.

"The SXU Cougar football family is shocked and absolutely devastated by the passing of Mason Santiago," head football coach Mike Feminis said in a statement. "It's just impossible to wrap your head around something like this. He was such a good kid, so well liked by his teammates and coaches. Our deepest condolences go out to Mason's family and loved ones."

Mason Santiago | Saint Xavier University

A GoFundMe was launched for Kocinski, who played football and baseball at Lincoln Way West High School. The GoFundMe has raised over $23,000 in wake of his death.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

All lanes of I-80 were reopened around 9:20 a.m.