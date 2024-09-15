Illinois State Police investigating fatal crash in Tinley Park

Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Tinley Park Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from ISP, officers responded to reports of an accident on Interstate 80 near milepost 146.5 around 6:20 a.m. The crash took place between La Grange Road and Harlem Avenue.

While authorities confirmed the crash was fatal, they have not yet released further details.

As a result, the section of Harlem Avenue leading to I-80 westbound has been closed, and westbound I-80 is down to one lane.

Motorists should anticipate significant delays as the investigation continues.