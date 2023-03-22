Delays on I-80 expected in Joliet this weekend as crews make repairs

As if the Kennedy Expressway construction project wasn't enough to contend with, this weekend, part of I-80 in Joliet is about to see some delays.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m., lanes closures will impact westbound I-80 between Roswell and Wheeler avenues.

The westbound ramp from Chicago Street will also be closed.

Detours will be in place while bridge repairs and patching work are completed.

One westbound lane will remain open and eastbound traffic is not expected to see any impact.

The project is expected to wrap up for the morning commute on Monday at 5 a.m.