Construction on I-80 in Will County begins this week

One of the most traveled and battered roads in Illinois is getting a billion-dollar makeover, and the work begins this week.

Drivers in Will County can expect alternating lane and ramp closures on Interstate 80, just east of the Des Plaines River and on the bridge over the river itself.

The series of weekend closures will begin Thursday night and run through 5 a.m. on Monday.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane either eastbound or westbound depending on the day.

This round of roadwork is expected to be complete by early November, but the time frame will largely depend on weather.