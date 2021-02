article

Interstate 80 reopened Thursday about two hours after a semitrailer rolled over just west of I-355 in New Lenox.

The semi rolled over about 5:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Route 30, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

All eastbound lanes were closed until 8 a.m. for a cleanup and investigation, state police said.