Semi catches fire on I-80, stalling rush hour traffic

A semi caught fire on Interstate 80 and blocked all westbound traffic during the morning rush Thursday near Joliet.

The semi started burning around 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the Des Plaines River. All westbound lanes were shut down as crews worked to put out the fire and clear the scene just before the Des Plaines River bridge.

Traffic was backed up to Interstate 355.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Drivers were advised to use Jefferson Street, Route 6, Route 52 as alternates to get through the area.