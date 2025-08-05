I-88 crash: Truck spills metal pipes across roadway, damaging cars

The Brief A flatbed truck carrying metal pipes westbound on I-88 crashed into a light pole Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. The crash caused the pipes to fly out onto I-88, near Downers Grove, with multiple vehicles hitting the poles and damaging their vehicles. Illinois State Police are currently investigating the crash, but no injuries have been reported on the scene.



Illinois State Police are investigating a crash involving a flatbed truck that spilled a load of pipes onto Interstate 88 Tuesday morning in Downers Grove.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-88 near milepost 129.5, according to Illinois State Police. The flatbed truck was heading westbound before leaving the roadway and hitting a light pole, causing the load of poles to end up on the interstate.

Several vehicles were damaged after driving into the pipes.

Illinois State Police are currently investigating the crash, and have set up lane closures on I-88. No injuries have been reported on the scene.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate yet on how long lane closures will continue.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.