I-90 crash sends 2 adults, 2 kids to the hospital Saturday

A crash on I-90 sent three to the hospital Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Just after 8 a.m., troopers responded to the I-90 near Addison Avenue for a one unit car crash. A man, who was a passenger, was removed from the car to be treated at the scene, and was later transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The driver of the car, a woman, along with two kids, were also transported to a local area hospital with injuries, state police said.

Three lanes were closed for an investigation around 8:33 a.m., with traffic getting by on the shoulder.

Advertisement

All lanes were reopened around 8:43 a.m.