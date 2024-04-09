Suspect who was in handcuffs frees himself from Illinois State Police squad car on I-90, flees the scene

A driver fled from police during a traffic stop on Interstate 90 on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:32 p.m., an Illinois State Trooper (ISP) conducted a traffic stop at I-90 northbound at Division. The driver of the vehicle was placed in handcuffs and put into the back seat of the trooper's squad car after being identified by the arresting officer.

While the trooper was speaking with other individuals in the vehicle, the driver freed himself from the squad car and fled the scene.

The Illinois State Police has stated there is no danger to the public. No other information was made available.