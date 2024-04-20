I-94 shooting: 1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Chicago

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on Interstate 94 Friday night in Chicago.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Canalport Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Two other people suffered injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

All northbound lanes were diverted to I-55 southbound as police investigated. All lanes were reopened at 3:44 a.m.

No further information was provided.