'I Am a Gentleman' welcomes Chicago teenagers to 12-week mentoring academy

A Chicago organization is committed to exposing young men to a new way of life.

On Saturday, "I Am a Gentleman" welcomed more than 36 teenagers into its 12-week mentoring academy.

The participants come from across Chicago, and are between the ages of 13 and 21.

They will learn about confidence, and respect, as well as financial management and interacting with the law.

Parents will also get lessons on how to reinforce the principles learned in their home.

