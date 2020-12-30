‘I think it’s possible it’s here in Illinois’: Second case of new coronavirus strain found in U.S.

Nationwide, the U.S. is averaging around 180,000 new infections of the coronavirus per day, and there are growing concerns about a new variant of the virus.

On Wednesday, California announced the second confirmed case of the new, and apparently more contagious, variant of the coronavirus in the U.S.

This development is sparking concerns about what it could mean for Illinois.

The announcement came just 24 hours after word of the first reported U.S. infection in Colorado.

That person is a Colorado National Guardsman, in his 20's, who had been sent to help a nursing home struggling with an outbreak.

Health officials said a second guard member may have it as well.

"Do I believe it's here in Illinois? I think it's possible it's here in Illinois, I don't think it's here in Illinois in large numbers," said Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Regardless, Dr. Arwady says it doesn't change what we need to do.

"As long as people are doing the things that we already know work, the six foot distancing, the masking, the hand washing, there's not a reason to be significantly concerned that we'll see you know major changes here," said Dr. Arwady.

Scientists have found no evidence that this variant is more deadly or causes more severe illness, and believe vaccines will be effective against it.

Dr. Casey Kelley of Case Integrative Health agrees.

"Viruses mutate, that's what they do. That's what they've been doing for millennia. That's why there's a new flu vaccine every year because there are different variations of the viruses," said Dr. Kelley.

This news comes as state health officials reported more than 7300 new COVID-19 cases. The state positivity rate at 7.6 percent, the highest in more than a week.