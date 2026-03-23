I-355 crash: Three hurt, lanes shut down in Chicago suburb

The Brief A four-vehicle crash happened Monday morning on I-355 in Addison. Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two southbound lanes were closed during the investigation.



A crash on I-355 Monday morning sent three people to the hospital and shut down lanes during the investigation.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to a four-vehicle crash on southbound I-355 at Lake Street in west suburban Addison, according to the Illinois State Police.

Three people were taken to an area hospital with injuries, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Two southbound lanes were shut down as crews investigated the crash.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

What's next:

State police continue to investigate.