Driver killed, another hurt after wrong-way I-355 crash in Lemont, ISP says

The Brief A driver was killed and another was seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash in the southwest suburbs. The crash happened on I-355 in Lemont when one driver was going north in the southbound lanes, ISP said.



A driver was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 355 in southwest suburban Lemont early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened on I-355 southbound at the Des Plaines River around 1:30 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

Investigators learned that a car was driving southbound.

At the same time, another car was driving the wrong way, northbound in the southbound lanes, and hit the other car head-on, ISP said.

The driver of the car going the wrong way died at the scene.

The driver of the other car was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

All lanes were shut down for several hours during the investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the victim who died.

It was unclear if any charges were expected.