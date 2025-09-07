I-55 crash leaves 1 dead, another hurt, and lane closures in Will County, ISP says

A crash on Interstate 55 in Will County early Sunday morning left one person dead, another injured, and all southbound lanes closed.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-55 near Weber Road in Romeoville, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers found the two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes involving a passenger car and a commercial vehicle.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with injuries. One of the individuals later died.

All southbound lanes were closed at IL-53.

ISP was investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

It was unclear how long the lanes would be closed.

Authorities did not identify the victim who died.