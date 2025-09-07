I-55 crash leaves 1 dead, another hurt, and lane closures in Will County, ISP says
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. - A crash on Interstate 55 in Will County early Sunday morning left one person dead, another injured, and all southbound lanes closed.
What we know:
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-55 near Weber Road in Romeoville, according to Illinois State Police.
Troopers found the two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes involving a passenger car and a commercial vehicle.
Two people were taken to an area hospital with injuries. One of the individuals later died.
All southbound lanes were closed at IL-53.
ISP was investigating the crash.
What we don't know:
It was unclear how long the lanes would be closed.
Authorities did not identify the victim who died.