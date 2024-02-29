Natural gas evaporation leak on I-55 causes traffic gridlock

Traffic on Interstate 55 was snarled Thursday during the evening rush after a two-vehicle crash caused a natural gas evaporation leak.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 just north of County Line Road in Cook County. The crash involved two commercial motor vehicles, and the leak was coming from one of their trailers.

The southbound lanes were backed up for miles as crews worked to address the situation. The Illinois State Police said no substance was spilled onto the roadway as a result of the leak.

No injuries were reported.

All southbound lanes were briefly diverted to County Line Road, but eventually the left lane of southbound I-55 was reopened for traffic to pass.

Northbound lanes were not affected. No further details were immediately available.