I-80 bridge repairs to cause weekend closures in Joliet, drivers should seek alternative routes

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced planned deck patching and repairs on I-80 bridges between Wheeler Avenue and Richards Street in Joliet. This will lead to ramp and lane closures during two extended weekends.

While major travel delays are expected, alternative routes are highly recommended.

Starting on Friday, Oct. 20, at 10 p.m., lane closures will occur on eastbound I-80 between Wheeler Avenue and Richards Street. The ramp from Chicago Street (U.S.52/Illinois 53) to eastbound I-80 will also be closed. Motorists should follow posted detours during this time. At least one eastbound I-80 lane will remain open, and westbound I-80 will not be affected.

Eastbound I-80 travelers should consider alternative routes, as local streets are unsuitable for heavy or wide trucks.

Additionally, the westbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street remains closed for reconstruction and is expected to reopen in late summer 2024.

The larger I-80 project includes the redesign and reconstruction of 16 miles from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. 30 in Joliet and New Lenox. It also aims to enhance safety and reduce congestion by adding or extending auxiliary lanes. Interchanges at multiple locations will be rebuilt or improved, and more than 30 bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced. The projected $1.3 billion project is anticipated to be mostly complete by the end of 2028, with additional work extending into 2029.