I-80 crash shuts down lanes near Minooka, ISP says

A semi-truck crash on Interstate 80 in the southwest suburbs led to injuries and lane closures on Tuesday night.

What we know:

A tuck-tractor semi-trailer was traveling eastbound when it drove off the roadway through the median and rolled over, according to Illinois State Police.

While police said there were injuries, it was unclear how many people were injured.

All westbound lanes on I-80 and the left eastbound lane were shut down. ISP said westbound lanes were expected to be closed for multiple hours.

Backups were reported all the way to I-55.