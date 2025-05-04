Cook County expressway shooting leads to lane closures, police say
COOK CO., Ill. - A report of an early morning shooting on Interstate 94 led to a police response and hours-long roadway closures.
What we know:
The reported shooting happened on I-94 southbound locals at 43rd Street in Cook County, according to the Illinois State Police.
ISP Troop 3 responded to the location around 1:25 a.m. for the shooting.
No injuries were reported.
The roadway was shut down and reopened around 5:15 a.m., police said.
The ISP is investigating the shooting.
What we don't know:
It was unclear what led to the shooting.
Police did not say if anyone was in custody.