Cook County expressway shooting leads to lane closures, police say

A report of an early morning shooting on Interstate 94 led to a police response and hours-long roadway closures.

What we know:

The reported shooting happened on I-94 southbound locals at 43rd Street in Cook County, according to the Illinois State Police.

ISP Troop 3 responded to the location around 1:25 a.m. for the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

The roadway was shut down and reopened around 5:15 a.m., police said.

The ISP is investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

Police did not say if anyone was in custody.