Cook County shooting: I-94 lanes reopen after shooting disrupts traffic, ISP says

The Brief A shooting on I-94 in south suburban Cook County disrupted traffic early Sunday morning. The lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m. It was unclear how many people were hurt.



A shooting on Interstate 94 in south suburban Cook County early Sunday morning shut down lanes of northbound traffic for several hours.

What we know:

The shooting happened on I-94 northbound at 159th Street in South Holland, according to the Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

All northbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted at 159th Street.

All lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m.

ISP is still investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the exact circumstances of the shooting were or how many people were injured.

No further information was available.