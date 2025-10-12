Cook County shooting: I-94 lanes reopen after shooting disrupts traffic, ISP says
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - A shooting on Interstate 94 in south suburban Cook County early Sunday morning shut down lanes of northbound traffic for several hours.
What we know:
The shooting happened on I-94 northbound at 159th Street in South Holland, according to the Illinois State Police.
Troopers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
All northbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted at 159th Street.
All lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m.
ISP is still investigating the shooting.
What we don't know:
It was unclear what the exact circumstances of the shooting were or how many people were injured.
No further information was available.