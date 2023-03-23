ICE arrests 6 people living in Chicagoland with criminal convictions during nationwide sting

Six non-U.S. citizens living in the Chicago area were taken into custody by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement this month as part of a nationwide operation.

The effort, led by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), targeted non-U.S. citizens who had been convicted of crimes such as sexual abuse, drug distribution or driving under the influence.

Those taken into custody in this sting had been previously been released from incarceration and placed on parole or probation before ICE could take enforcement action.

The following people were taken into custody in the Chicago area between March 4-13, according to ICE:

A 64-year-old citizen of Mexico in Chicago convicted by the Cook County Circuit Court of Illinois of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a victim under 13 in March 2022.

A 21-year-old citizen of Guatemala in Chicago convicted by the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois of felony armed robbery with a dangerous weapon in May 2022.

A 43-year-old citizen of Mexico in Chicago convicted by the Boone County Circuit Court in Illinois of aggravated driving under the influence in December 2008; convicted by the McHenry County Circuit Court in Illinois of driving under the influence in March 2013; convicted by the Kane County Circuit Court in Illinois of aggravated driving under the influence in November 2018; and convicted by the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois for driving under the influence in October 2022.

A 46-year-old citizen of Mexico in Melrose Park convicted by the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois of felony criminal sexual abuse in August 2022.

A 45-year-old citizen of Mexico in Chicago convicted by the DuPage County Circuit Court in Illinois for predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor in May 2016.

A 46-year-old citizen of Mexico in Melrose Park, convicted by DuPage County Circuit Court in Illinois for manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance in March 2002. In May 2009, the DuPage County Circuit Court convicted the noncitizen for manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance to include a conviction of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Those who were arrested will remain in ICE custody until an immigration judge determines whether they will be removed from the country.

"We will continue to apprehend and remove individuals who pose a threat to public safety," said ERO Chicago acting Field Office Director Mike Melendez. "ERO is committed to enforcing our nation’s immigration laws and ensuring criminals like the ones arrested during this nationwide enforcement effort are held to those laws."