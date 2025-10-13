ICE agents spotted targeting rideshare drivers at Chicago airports

The Brief ICE agents have been spotted reportedly detaining rideshare drivers at Chicago's two main airports. Drivers have been sharing pictures and videos of agents approaching drivers while they are stopping to eat or pray. They said about nine people have been detained, but that number has not been confirmed by DHS.



There have been sightings of ICE agents at both O’Hare and Midway airports in Chicago.

What we know:

When ICE was spotted at O’Hare questioning people, drivers formed a text chain to alert other drivers to the presence of federal agents.

They reported a white van that was in the lot. It looks like the vans that were here a few days ago.

Rideshare drivers have been sharing pictures and videos of federal agents approaching drivers while they are stopping to eat a meal or while they are out of their cars praying.

They believe nine drivers were detained by ICE, but Homeland Security has not confirmed any numbers.

Uber and Lyft drivers use an airport lot as a waiting station to respond to ride requests from passengers at the airport.

In response, the drivers are donating money directly to the spouses and families of those drivers who were taken away from this parking lot.

One driver, who did not want to be seen on camera, described what’s happening.

This holding lot is usually full of drivers waiting to provide rides for air travelers. It was not as crowded when Fox 32 was there on Monday.

Chicago’s Aviation Department referred all inquiries to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.