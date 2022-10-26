Ice rink coming to Wrigley Field as 'Winterland' returns to Wrigleyville this year

Tighten your skates, because an ice rink is coming to Wrigley Field.

Gallagher Way has announced the return of its "Winterland" at Chicago's North Side ballpark. In addition, Christkindlemarket Wrigleyville is making a comeback.

Wrigleyville has hosted Winterland before, but the event has never included activities inside the ballpark.

The ballpark experience (both inside and out) will include a new carousel, the return of Santa's Workshop, market vendors, food and beverage offerings, a 12,000 square-foot ice rink, carnival games, ice bumper cars, the Wintertube ice slide, carnival rides, the Infield Express train, holiday music, a new dining option for guests, and The Lodge — a ski-style lodge featuring special beverages and firepits.

Guests can also book events, such as on-field private chalets for corporate holiday gatherings, intimate celebrations and more. Chalets will accommodate up to 20 guests and go on sale Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. To book, visit HERE.

Admission to some activities, such as the Christkindlemarket Wrigleyville and Santa's Workshop, is free.

Tickets, however, must be purchased to gain entry to the portion of Winterland that takes place inside Wrigley Field. Regular entry tickets will start at $5, but could change.

Visitors can begin celebrating Winterland on Nov. 18, and it runs through Jan. 8.

The Christkindlemarket Wrigleyville, where visitors will be able to shop for the holidays and taste traditional German foods, only runs through December 31.

Winterland regular hours:

Monday through Thursday: 3-9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Winterland Special Hours:

Thanksgiving (November 24) and Christmas Eve (December 24): 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Christmas Day (December 25): Closed

Special Hours (December 26-29): 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

For more information, visit HERE.