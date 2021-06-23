Iconic film 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' turns 50 next week

Next week marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic family films of all time: "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

To celebrate the film’s anniversary and the upcoming 4K release, FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the original cast about their memories and the recent announcement that actor Timothee Chalamet would be playing Wonka in a new prequel film.

"You can’t kill Wonka," laughs Peter Ostrum, who played Charlie in the 1971 original film. "Whether it’s a sequel, a prequel, a different version, opera: it just keeps reappearing because it’s a great story."

"It ignites interest in the other parts of it, but people will all have their favorites," said Julie Dawn Cole, who played Veruca Salt in the original film.

The 4K edition of "Willy Wonka" hits shelves on June 29.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP