Idaho court order gives Lori Vallow 5 days to produce missing children

The mother and step-father of two missing children from Arizona were reportedly contacted by police at a resort in Hawaii Sunday after months of searching for the couple.

The two, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, have been sought after for questioning regarding the whereabouts of the kids, who've been missing since September.

According to a statement obtained by FOX 10's Justin Lum from Idaho authorities, a child protection action has been filed on behalf of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and a court has ordered Lori to physically produce the two children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Rexburg within five days of being served with the order.

The order, according to the statement, was served to Vallow in Princeville, which is located on the Island of Kauai in Hawaii, on January 25 by the Kauai Police Department. Daybell was with her when the order was served.

Authorities say if Vallow fails to physically produce the JJ and Tylee within the time period, she may be subjected to civil or criminal comtempt of court.

Officials say child protection actions are normally confidential and sealed to protect the annonymity of the parties, but the Madison County Prosecutor's Office has received a court order on the case to unseal and disclose various aspects of the order.

Authorities in Idaho and Hawaii say Kauai Police served a search warrant on the vehicle and persons of Daybell and Vallow on January 26. The missing children, JJ and Tylee were not with them.

Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, are being sought by police in Rexberg, Idaho. (Photo credit: Rexberg Police Department)

According to the Kauai Police Department, they have been assisting Rexburg Police in regards to the case, and that Vallow and Daybell have been staying on the Island of Kauai for an unconfirmed period of time.

“I doubt that they’ve been there this entire time," said JJ's grandmother, Kay Woodcock. :I think that they’re hidden somewhere, and I hope they’re with someone that’s not harming them."

"There are no local charges or any current warrants of arrest," according to Kauai Police Department officials, in a statement.

Vallow reportedly once lived in Kauai with her late husband Charles Vallow and the two kids.

A reporter with eastidahonews.com had questions for Lori and Chad, moments after Kauai Police detained the couple.

"Where are your kids?" the reporter asked.

"No comment," Lori replied.

"No comment? They’ve been missing for four months you have nothing to say?" the reporter asked, in response. "There’s people around the country praying for your children, praying for you guys. Why don’t you give us answers?

"That’s great," Lori replied.

JJ and Tylee's disappearances have uncovered a complicated sequence of events related to Vallow and Chad Daybell, including details surrounding the death of Vallow's former husband, Charles Vallow, details surrounding the death and subsequent burial of Daybell's former wife, Lori, and allegations of cult membership.

Meanwhile, Woodcock had an appeal to Lori.

“Lori, if you have an ounce of compassion left in your entire bod,y please produce the kids," Woodcock pleaded. "At least let us know they’re OK, Lori. It’s that easy."