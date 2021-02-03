IDOT supervisor charged with forging doctor’s notes

article

An employee of the Illinois Department of Transportation is accused of writing fake doctor’s notes excusing him from work, according to state police.

Bryan Laughlin, who worked as a supervisor the Oakbrook Maintenance Yard in Villa Park, turned himself into Oakbrook Terrace police on Jan. 29, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The state police Division of Internal Investigation was tipped off to the alleged fraud in May 2020, state police said.

In January, a grand jury in DuPage County indicted Laughlin, 39, on five counts of forgery and five counts of wire fraud, state police said.

Laughlin, of Downers Grove, was later released after posting a $10,000 bail.