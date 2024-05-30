IG report highlights progress, challenges for Chicago police in handling mass gatherings

A new report suggests the Chicago Police Department (CPD) has made significant strides in protecting people during mass gatherings but also indicates areas needing further improvement.

The report by the city inspector general highlights improvements made since the unrest following the murder of George Floyd in 2020. It notes that the CPD has established protocols to ensure a city-wide approach to managing these events.

According to the report, the department has engaged multiple agencies to test CPD's emergency response plan and identify any gaps. Additionally, the responsibilities of officers during mass arrests have been clarified.

However, the report also identifies areas requiring enhancement. It emphasizes the need for better guidance during roll calls for unplanned events and improved communication with officers.

The report further criticizes the CPD for instances where officers failed to uphold the rights of protesters, which has left the city vulnerable and eroded public trust.