Illiana Motor Speedway may be developed into a business park

A northwest Indiana community is looking for proposals to redevelop the historic Illiana Motor Speedway site into a business park.

The Schererville Town Council voted unanimously last week to work with the Lake County Economic Alliance to request proposals for the 50-acre site off U.S. 30, The Times reported.

The race track operated in the community located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Gary from 1945 to 2016.

The town of Schererville acquired the property shortly after the speedway held its last race.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

