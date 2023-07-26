Illinois tops the nation with 119 tornadoes reported this year

As the state braces for more storms, Illinois has unfortunately taken the top spot on a list that no one wants to be on.

According to the National Weather Service, there have been 119 tornadoes reported in Illinois, making it the state with the highest tornado count in the country. This number is a significant increase of 80 tornadoes compared to last year.

The impact of these tornadoes has been evident. Earlier this month, a series of storms resulted in the confirmation of 13 tornadoes in the Chicago area, leaving communities and residents to deal with the aftermath.

As the severe weather season continues, residents and authorities are urged to prepare for potential tornado activity. Always have an emergency plan in place.