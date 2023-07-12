Chicago weather: Tornado Watch in effect, rough storms expected

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon.

The Tornado Watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Rough storms are expected to roll through the area late this afternoon into the evening.

Isolated hail up to 2-inches is possible, as well as scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect until 4:30 p.m. for Cook, DuPage and Will counties – but has since been canceled.

A Flood Watch is in place until 7 p.m. for Cook, DuPage, DeKalb, Will, Lake and Kendall counties.

Heavy rains have canceled over 200 flights at O'Hare Airport and several others at Midway, according to the city.

Meanwhile, several western suburbs were issued a diaster proclamation for flooding concerns.

Heavy rainfall is the greatest concern. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. The storms should end shortly after dark.

Tomorrow may end up totally dry but a shower or storm still cannot be ruled out. Nothing like today that’s for sure. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday will be hot and humid with highs that could approach 90 with a chance of a pop-up storm once again.

Can’t rule out showers and storms on a scattered basis over the weekend but Sunday looks to have a lower chance of rain.