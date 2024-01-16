Illinois announces additional funding for migrants, but there's a catch

As arctic temperatures sweep the region, Chicago’s migrant situation is intensifying. City officials are working to keep new arrivals safe through shelter and warming buses at its landing zone.

Now, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is offering millions of dollars to suburbs that agree to house migrants.

The state, on Tuesday, announced $17 million in additional funding to address the crisis. According to Pritzker, the funding will be used for welcome centers, work permit applications, housing, and healthcare.

Included in the allocation, $11 million will go toward Supporting Municipalities for Asylum Seeker Services (SMASS). Those funds will specifically be given to municipalities outside of Chicago to support new arrivals living there; however, there’s a stipulation. The money cannot be used to transport migrants to other communities.

Meanwhile, $4 million will support 13 Illinois Welcoming Centers. In addition, $2 million will go to Immigrant Family Resources Program (IFRP) providers.

At the same time, a group of Republican lawmakers is calling for new measures when it comes to migrants in Illinois.

State Sen. Andrew Chesney, State Sen. Dave Syverson, State Rep. Joe Sosnowski and State Rep. John Cabello announced they are working on a legislative package aimed at slowing the arrival of migrants to the state.

"We want to reverse the TRUST Act, so that local law enforcement can have conversations with federal authorities," said State Sen. Andrew Chesney (R-45th District).

They say they also feel its unfair that migrants are receiving free healthcare.

"When our folks are struggling to pay their bills, we are now paying for someone to have free healthcare. That should anger our citizens immensely," said State Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park).

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to X, touting that he's already transported over 100,000 migrants to sanctuary cities – and plans to continue.

On Sunday, Pritzker took out an ad in the Austin American-Statesman, a Texas newspaper, asking Abbott to suspend his operation amid life-threatening temperatures.

"Your callousness, sending buses and planes full of migrants in this weather, is now life-threatening to every one of the arrivals. Hundreds of children’s and families’ health and survival are at risk due to your actions," Pritzker stated.

"You cannot say we're a sanctuary state, we're a sanctuary city, and say, ‘but only during warm weather days.’ It makes no sense whatsoever," said New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann.

Baldermann says the state and federal governments are dropping the ball.

"It’s really frustrating as the local official when our federal government and our state government are just ignoring our immigration laws," said Baldermann. "And we here in small local governments are having to deal with these issues."

Baldermann was invited to, but is not planning to attend, the now postponed meeting of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus called by Mayor Brandon Johnson to strategize about the migrant situation.

Initially scheduled on Tuesday morning at the United Center, Johnson’s office says it was cancelled due to the extreme cold. It's unclear when the meeting will be rescheduled.

To date, Chicago has welcomed nearly 35,000 migrants. On Tuesday, there were about 200 migrants awaiting shelter placement.

Chicago was not anticipating any buses to arrive on Tuesday, which would make it the third consecutive day with no buses.