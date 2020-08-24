Illinois adds 1,612 cases of coronavirus, 8 additional deaths

Illinois’ coronavirus case count continued an upward trend Monday when state health officials announced another 1,612 new cases and 8 more deaths.

There are now 221,790 total cases and 7,888 deaths statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate also crept up to 4.2%, health officials said.

As of Wednesday night, 1,529 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, according to the health department. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.