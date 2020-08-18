Illinois adds 1,740 new cases of coronavirus, including 27 deaths

Health officials on Tuesday said another 1,740 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 27 more deaths tied to the coronavirus. Nine of the those deaths were in Cook County.

The state’s rolling positivity rate inched to 4.3%, health officials said.

As of Wednesday night, 1,510 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 335 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients were on ventilators.