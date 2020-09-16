Illinois adds nearly 2,000 cases of coronavirus, 35 additional deaths

State health officials announced Wednesday another 1,941 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths.

There are now nearly 266,151 total cases and 8,367 deaths statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 3.7%, health officials said.

As of Tuesday night, 1,565 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, according to the health department. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

