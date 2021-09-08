Illinois AG launches investigation into Joliet Police Department

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Wednesday an investigation looking for "unlawful policing" in the Joliet Police Department.

The civil investigation will focus on whether systemic problems exist within the police department regarding its policies, reports and training protocols.

"It is clear that a formal investigation is needed to look at whether the department has engaged in patterns or practices of unlawful or unconstitutional policing," Raoul said in a statement. "In the coming weeks, the Attorney General’s office will conduct a thorough, impartial and independent review of whether reforms are needed under the law."

The investigation was brought on by requests from Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk and members of the Joliet City Council in 2020.

Investigators will be looking at the department's handling of officer misconduct allegations and the department's reports on traffic stops, searches and arrests.